  • Gold: 1,727.26 -0.37
  • Silver: 15.16 -0.06
  • Euro: 1.082 0.001
  • USDX: 100.29 -0.193
  • Oil: 17 0.33

COT Silver Report - April 24, 2020

SilverSeek.com
|
April 24, 2020 - 3:16pm
Facebook Twitter Forward Print

 

Silver COT Report: Futures

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

Long

Short

46,688

18,180

7,800

63,216

102,551

-1,315

731

710

-1,050

-5,171

Traders

77

33

47

43

46

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

139,607

Long

Short

21,903

11,076

117,704

128,531

-2,215

-140

-3,870

-1,655

-3,730

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

139

112

 

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

  © SilverSeek.com  

 

Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

Long

Short

43,428

18,285

41,090

84,076

120,834

-2,705

601

638

225

-5,317

Traders

87

37

72

46

50

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

192,775

Long

Short

24,180

12,566

168,595

180,209

-2,854

-618

-4,696

-1,842

-4,078

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

158

139

 

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

  © SilverSeek.com  

No votes yet

About SilverSeek.com

Article Comments

Sponsored Links

Join the Free Weekly Silver Review!
SilverSeek.com week in review delivered direct to your inbox!

Live SilverSeek Map