COT Silver Report - April 24, 2020
Silver COT Report: Futures
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
46,688
18,180
7,800
63,216
102,551
-1,315
731
710
-1,050
-5,171
Traders
77
33
47
43
46
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
139,607
Long
Short
21,903
11,076
117,704
128,531
-2,215
-140
-3,870
-1,655
-3,730
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
139
112
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
43,428
18,285
41,090
84,076
120,834
-2,705
601
638
225
-5,317
Traders
87
37
72
46
50
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
192,775
Long
Short
24,180
12,566
168,595
180,209
-2,854
-618
-4,696
-1,842
-4,078
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
158
139
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
