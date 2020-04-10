Since 2003, SilverSeek.com has provided silver investors with the latest silver market news and information. This includes live silver prices, charts, articles, in-depth commentaries, silver stock updates, analysis and much more! SilverSeek.com also provides a growing platform of tools for our online silver community to connect and share silver information in a real time basis.
COT Silver Report - April 10, 2020
Silver COT Report: Futures
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
46,471
16,754
7,286
63,121
106,108
-579
582
-58
-1,690
-3
Traders
78
31
45
36
39
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
138,974
Long
Short
22,096
8,826
116,878
130,148
2,045
-803
-282
-2,327
521
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
134
99
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
45,041
17,471
39,450
82,314
124,197
-29
771
336
-2,418
-157
Traders
90
35
71
40
45
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
191,261
Long
Short
24,455
10,143
166,806
181,118
2,329
-732
218
-2,111
950
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
154
131
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
